Aadhaar Made Mandatory For Vaya Vandana Pension Scheme

Authorities has made Aadhaar necessary for subscribers of the Pradhan Mantri Vaya Vandana Yojana (PMVVY).

New Delhi:

The federal government has made Aadhaar necessary for subscribers of the Pradhan Mantri Vaya Vandana Yojana (PMVVY), a pension scheme for senior residents.

The scheme, which envisages an assured fee of return of eight per cent yearly, is being applied by way of Life Insurance coverage Company of India (LIC). The scheme was introduced in Union Budgets of 2017-18 and 2018-19.

“An individual eligible for receiving the benefit under the scheme shall hereby be required to furnish proof of possession of Aadhaar number (the unique 12-digit biometric identity number) or undergo Aadhaar authentication,” based on a finance ministry notification.

The notification, dated December 23, has been issued underneath the Aadhaar (Focused Supply of Monetary and Different Subsidies, Advantages and Companies) Act, 2016.

It additional stated any particular person desirous of availing profit underneath the scheme, who doesn’t possess the Aadhaar quantity or has not but been enrolled for Aadhaar, “shall be required to apply for Aadhaar enrolment before registering for the scheme”.

In instances the place Aadhaar authentication fails resulting from poor biometrics, the the ministry’s Division of Monetary Companies by way of its implementing company will make provisions to assist the beneficiaries get the Aadhaar quantity.

Additional, the place biometric or Aadhaar one-time password or time-based OTP authentication is just not attainable, profit underneath the scheme could also be given on the idea of bodily Aadhaar letter whose authenticity could also be verified by way of the short response (QR) code printed on the Aadhaar letter, the notification stated.

Within the Price range 2018-19, the utmost restrict underneath PMVVY was doubled to Rs 15 lakh per senior citizen. The scheme is obtainable for subscription until March 2020.