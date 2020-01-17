Aadhaar, PAN Cards Not Proof Of Citizenship: Dilip Ghosh

Simply replenish types with the title of your dad and mom, you’ll get the citizenship: Dilip Ghosh

Howrah:

West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh on Friday mentioned that Aadhaar and PAN playing cards aren’t proof of citizenship.

He urged refugees to get their citizenship beneath the Citizenship (Modification) Act, 2019 or CAA.

Mr Ghosh, whereas addressing a pro-CAA rally right here, urged individuals to not fall into the “trap” of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and different TMC leaders, who’ve been saying that refugees dwelling in West Bengal for many years and possessing Aadhaar and PAN playing cards needn’t apply for citizenship.

“…This is misleading because refugees have to seek citizenship through new the citizenship law. If you do not submit your details, you will be in trouble,” Mr Ghosh mentioned.

Taking a dig at anti-CAA rallies within the metropolis and throughout the nation, he mentioned, “the intellectuals had never hit the streets when Hindus had to flee to India from neighbouring countries”.

The state BJP president mentioned the CAA has been introduced in to present citizenship to refugees and never snatch it from residents.

“The opposition is trying to mislead the masses. The prime minister will give three to four months to apply for citizenship.”

“You all should apply for citizenship. You do not need documents to prove anything, just fill up the forms with the name of your parents and you will get the citizenship,” he mentioned.

The amended citizenship regulation has emerged as the most recent flashpoint within the state, with the TMC opposing the laws tooth and nail and the BJP urgent for its implementation.

Mr Ghosh’s remark was criticised by the ruling TMC.

“Who is Dilip Ghosh to decide who is a citizen and who is not? The people of this state will give Dilip Ghosh and his party a befitting reply for its arrogance,” Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs, Tapas Roy mentioned.