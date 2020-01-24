“Aadhaar, Shaadi”: Oxford Dictionary Gets 26 New Indian English Words

The brand new version of the Oxford Learner’s Dictionary comes with interactive on-line assist.

New Delhi:

Aadhaar, chawl, dabba, hartal and shaadi are among the many 26 new Indian English phrases which have entered the newest version of the Oxford Superior Learner’s Dictionary.

The tenth version of the dictionary, which was launched on Friday, has 384 Indian English phrases and over 1,000 new phrases like chatbot, faux information and microplastic.

“This edition has 26 new Indian English words of which 22 figure in the printed dictionary. The other four are in the digital version,” Fathima Dada, Managing Director (Training Division) at Oxford College Press was quoted as saying by information company PTI.

The brand new version of the Oxford Learner’s Dictionary comes with interactive on-line assist by way of the web site and an app. The web site has superior options like audio-video tutorials, video walkthroughs, self-study actions and enhanced iWriter and iSpeaker instruments.

The 4 new Indian English phrases within the on-line model of the dictionary are present (for electrical energy), looter, looting and upazila (one of many areas district is split into for administration functions).

“As Oxford College Press is the custodian of English language globally, these phrases have

to undergo its processes,” Ms Dada stated.

The Oxford Superior Learner’s Dictionary, she stated, has been reinventing itself for almost eight many years, anticipating the rising studying necessities of learners.

The Oxford dictionary, which spans 77 years, was initially printed in Japan in 1942 and was first introduced out by Oxford College Press in 1948.