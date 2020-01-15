Aaditya Thackeray Meets Rahul Gandhi In Delhi: Report

Aaditya Thackeray on Wednesday met Congress chief Rahul Gandhi at his residence in Delhi (File Picture)

New Delhi:

Shiv Sena chief and Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray on Wednesday met Congress chief Rahul Gandhi at his residence in Delhi, two days after the Shiv Sena skipped an important opposition meet in Parliament complicated.

That is the primary assembly between the 2 leaders after the Shiv Sena fashioned the coalition authorities in Maharashtra with the Congress and Nationalist Congress Social gathering (NCP).

The Shiv Sena termed it as a routine assembly between the 2 leaders.

Sources stated the 2 leaders mentioned the present political state of affairs as additionally problems with coordination and points regarding surroundings and tourism, which the Sena chief handles as a minister in Maharashtra.

Rahul Gandhi can also be learnt to have mentioned problems with Citizenship Modification Act (CAA) and NPR with Aaditya Thackeray in the course of the 30-minute assembly.

Sources stated Mr Thackeray additionally met senior Congress chief Ahmed Patel and is learnt to have mentioned methods to enhance coordination between the alliance companions.

The Shiv Sena had skipped the essential opposition meet convened by Congress President Sonia Gandhi in Parliament complicated on Monday, which adopted a unanimous decision to not implement the NPR course of in states which opposed the implementation of CAA.

The Congress has stated the Sena was to attend the essential opposition assembly, however couldn’t resulting from communication points. No Sena MP was current in Delhi on Monday, the sources had stated.