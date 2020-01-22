Aaj Ka Panchang: Today is Pradosha fast, read today's Panchang

At present is Pradosha quick. The almanac is depicted in Indian Vedic astrology. In case you are planning on doing one thing particular in the course of the day then you’ll be able to put together it based on the almanac. Adinath Nirvana Day (Jain). Bhadra (Karan) Evening 2: 02 Minutes to Noon 2: 04 As much as the minute. Surya Uttarayan. Solar Spherical South. Peak season. At present, there will likely be Rahukal from 12 until 1: 00 30.

22 January, Wednesday, 2 Magha (Photo voltaic) Shaka 1941, 9 Magha Mass Entries 2076 , 26 Jamadi-ul-Aval Solar Hijri 1441, Magha Krishna Trayodashi night time 1: 49 Chaturdashi after midday, fundamental constellation night time 12: 20 until after Purvashada Nakshatra, Vyagara Yoga Evening three: 40 until after midday Harshan Yoga, Gar Karan, Moon in Sagittarius (day and night time).

Pt. Venimadhav Goswami