Aamir Ali on separation rumours with Sanjeeda Shaikh: ‘All is OK’

All doesn’t appear properly between actors Aamir Ali and Sanjeeda Shaikh. In keeping with experiences, presently, the couple resides individually and may formally file for separation within the close to future. Aamir and Sanjeeda obtained married in 2012 after a protracted courtship. Going by their social media interactions, the couple who posted about one another usually, have hardly put up something since mid-2019.

Aamir’s final submit about Sanjeeda was on her birthday in December. He wrote, “Happy bday love.. Ull always be a part of me n in my heart always.. stay happy n blessed.. #happybirthday”. Whereas Sanjeeda too wished him on his birthday in September on Instagram with this message, “@aamirali my wish for you is that you continue to love life and never stop dreaming ..i love u HAPPY BIRTHDAY”.

“Since mid-2019, the couple has been living apart. Of course, Sanjeeda’s film shoots to Punjab and London, UK, too kept her away from Mumbai. But even Aamir has not been in the city for longer durations. He often visits Dubai and Abu Dhabi as one can see on his Instagram posts. In one of the Instagram stories, he was seen with Krystle D’souza and some of their friends in Dubai celebrating the New Year,” declare sources, including, “The couple seems to have mutually decided to separate. They have decided to live and let live. While Sanjeeda’s work has been a good excuse to be apart and gauge the situation, the couple apparently has been facing some personal issues as well. Only time will tell if this arrangement is permanent or not.”

Additionally learn: Kajol says she had a miscarriage when K3G launched: ‘The film had done so well, but it wasn’t a contented time’

After having been a part of quite a few TV exhibits since 2006 together with Kyaa Hoga Nimmo Kaa and Ek Hasina Thi, Sanjeeda is now venturing into Bollywood. She is trying ahead to Bejoy Nambiar’s Taish and an OTT movie, Kaali Khuhi, which is able to launch this 12 months.

When contacted, Aamir replied, “All is ok.”, whereas Sanjeeda was unavailable for remark.

Comply with HeraldPublicist for extra