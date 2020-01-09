Aamir Ali-Sanjeeda Shaikh headed for separation after 8 years of marriage? Actor reacts

Rajinikanth’s speech at Darbar pre-release occasion in Hyderabad













Seems to be like one other telly city couple’s relationship has fallen aside. If studies are to be believed, well-known and lovable couple Aamir Ali and Sanjeeda Shaikh are having troubles of their marriage and are considering divorce.

Hearsay has it that Aamir and Sanjeeda should not even staying collectively. “Yeah, Sanjeeda and Aamir are not staying together since some time. They are having issues,” a supply advised SpotboyE.com

When Aamir was contacted for affirmation, the actor had a reasonably unusual reply. With out denying or agreeing to it, he merely stated: “I don’t know what you are talking about!”

Surprisingly, only a few months in the past on Aamir’s birthday, Sanjeeda had shared a selfie with him on Instagram with a beautiful message, “@aamirali my wish for you is that you continue to love life and never stop dreaming ..i love u ❤️ HAPPY BIRTHDAY ❤️❤️”

On December 20, 2019, Aamir had shared a video of romantic clicks of the couple to want Sanjeeda on her birthday. The actress had, nevertheless, merely replied to it with, “Thanks Ali.”

The supply additional stated that one mustn’t imagine every little thing posted on social media. “The problems are at an initial stage, and they have been piling up over time. Also, life on social media is far from reality,” added the supply.

Aamir and Sanjeeda acquired married in March 2012 after seven years of courtship. Little doubt, that they had set critical relationship targets for his or her followers. The couple additionally participated in Nach Baliye three and had emerged as winners.

Though we hope that it is only a lovers’ tiff and Aamir and Sanjeeda will get again collectively, sadly, many TV celebrities have parted methods, the newest couple being Ridhi Dogra and Raqesh Bapat. The favored TV couple acquired separated final 12 months after seven years of marriage.