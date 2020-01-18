Aamir Khan on his traumatic divorce, cheating on ex-wife Reena Dutta (Throwback)

Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao arrive to look at ‘Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak’













Childhood romances are at all times heartwarming to listen to. And one such couple we all know is Bollywood’s famous person Aamir Khan and his ex-wife Reena Dutta, their love story started at a young age however led to a traumatic finish. Nicely, it isn’t us who’ve termed Aamir’s love story as ‘traumatic’ however he himself opened up about his sophisticated marriage in Karan Johar’s in style chat present ‘Koffee With Karan’ season 6.

Aamir and Reena ended their 16 years of marriage in 2002 and revealed that their divorce was “traumatic” for each Reena and their household however he’s “glad” that he spent 16 years of his life together with her. Aamir stated, “Reena and I were married for 16 long years. When we split up, it was traumatic for us and our families. We tried to deal with the situation as best as we could. Reena and I did not lose love or respect for each other post our split.”

Aamir had a thanksgiving for his ex-wife Reena he stated, “I thank Reena for giving me the opportunity to be in her life. She has enriched me in many ways. We were very young when we married.” He added, “It did not mean that I lost respect for Reena, or for that matter, I lost my love for Reena. She is a really wonderful person. We were very young when we got married. I give a value to that and I’m glad that she does too.”

Aamir was head over heels in love with Reena however Reena had little interest in Aamir. In accordance with studies, Aamir had additionally written a love letter along with his personal blood. After realising that he wasn’t getting any response from Reena, Aamir misplaced hope, it was then that Reena started reciprocating to his love. Aamir and Reena quickly tied the knot and had been blessed with two children Ira and Junaid.

In a 2003 interview, Aamir lastly opened up on his divorce and stated, “No. Reena and I were married for 16 years. We grew up together as we both were very young when we got married. Our separation was tough on both of us. It was a special relationship and is still very close to my heart. I was alone for three to four years and then I met Kiran. I didn’t even work for almost two years as I was coping with it. I am very emotional. When we decided to part ways, Reena and I first explained the situation to our kids. My children, Junaid and Ira, are close to Kiran and Azad.”

On remembering the time he met Kiran, Aamir stated, “I met Kiran when I was doing Lagaan. She was one of the ADs (assistant directors) on that but at that time, we didn’t have any relationship, we were not even great friends. She was one of the people in the unit. It was after my separation and divorce after some time that I met her again.” It was after his divorce when throughout a cellphone name he realized that speaking to Kiran makes him glad.

Aamir commented on the identical and said, “In that moment of trauma, her phone came, and I talked to her on the phone for half an hour. And when I put the phone down, I said, ‘My God! I feel so happy when I talk to her.’ It struck me in that instant that when I am talking to her I am so happy.” Aamir additional shared his inclination in the direction of sturdy girls and stated, “I like strong women – my first wife Reena and my second wife Kiran. I like people who are strong, I don’t want to break them down like women and men.”

Its certainly, unusual to know two people who did every part attainable to be collectively however destiny had their separation written on the finish.