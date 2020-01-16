Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan on her relationship status: ‘I was not trying to…

Dwelling / TV / Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan on her relationship standing: ‘I was not trying to be open, but I was also not trying to hide anything’

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan has all the time been open about her relationship with boyfriend Mishaal Kirpalani, and he or she says she by no means supposed to cover something. “I wasn’t trying to be open about it. I was just posting what I felt like posting. I try and keep my account pages as real as I can. And that is what I felt like posting and so I posted it,” Ira instructed IANS, when requested about her resolution to be open about her relationship standing.

“It depends on the kind of person you are. If you feel like being open about it, you should be open about it, and if you don’t, then don’t. I was not trying to be open, but I was also not trying to hide anything,” she added. Final yr, Ira celebrated two years of togetherness with Mishaal by posting a throwback picture of the couple on Instagram.

Requested if she is a celebration animal, she mentioned: “I am not a party animal. Well, I can be when I want to be. I guess when I party I party, but I don’t party that much. I have been working constantly.”

Ira had final shared a loved-up image with Mishaal on Instagram in August final yr and wrote, “Everything will be okay #missyou #life #existentialcrisis #acceptance #notsomidlifecrisis #love #relationship #sofarsogood #us #theworld #humanity #keepcalm #itsokay #smile.” She had additionally shared a video of them dancing collectively at a celebration.

Ira had additionally made headlines for her quirky picture shoots, footage of which she shared on her Instagram account. Some confirmed her in dramatic costumes and make-up whereas others had her posing amid lush inexperienced environment in night robes.

Additionally learn: Malang title music: Disha Patani sizzles in a bikini, falls in love with Aditya Roy Kapur on this Goa advertorial, watch

Ira is Aamir’s daughter together with his first spouse Reena Dutta, with whom he additionally has a son named Junaid. She stepped into showbiz by making her directorial debut final yr with the stage manufacturing, Euripides’ Medea. The play was an adaptation of Euripides’ Greek tragedy Medea, and it stars Junaid Khan and Hazel Keech.

(With HT inputs)

Comply with HeraldPublicist for extra