Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan opens up about boyfriend Mishaal Kirpalani

Aamir Khan and daughter Ira Khan

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan has by no means shied away from opening about her relationship with boyfriend Mishaal Kirpalani. In a latest interview, she has reiterated that she doesn’t intend to cover something.

When requested about how is she frank about her relationship in an period the place everybody makes certain issues are stored underneath wrap, Ira informed IANS, “I wasn’t trying to be open about it. I was just posting what I felt like posting. I try and keep my account pages as real as I can. And that is what I felt like posting and so I posted it.”

“It depends on the kind of person you are. If you feel like being open about it, you should be open about it, and if you don’t, then don’t. I was not trying to be open, but I was also not trying to hide anything,” added Ira.

Final 12 months, Ira celebrated two years of togetherness with Mishaal by posting a throwback picture of the couple on Instagram.

Ira is Aamir’s daughter along with his first spouse Reena Dutta, with whom he additionally has a son named Junaid. She stepped into showbiz by making her directorial debut final 12 months with the stage manufacturing, “Euripides’ Medea”. The play was an adaptation of Euripides’ Greek tragedy “Medea”, and stars Junaid Khan and Hazel Keech.