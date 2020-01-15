AAP, Congress Leaders “Provoked Crowd” That Turned Violent In Delhi: Cops

Anti-CAA Protests: The mob “pelted stones and petrol bottles at the police” in Delhi’s Seelampur

New Delhi:

Aam Aadmi Get together chief Abdul Rehman and former Congress MLA Mateen Ahmed have been named within the police grievance (FIR) filed in reference to the violence in the course of the protest in opposition to the Citizenship Act in Delhi’s Seelampur locality.

In keeping with the FIR filed by Delhi Police, the 2 leaders “provoked the crowd” to affix the protest.

“Protestors gathered at Seelampur T-point (tri-junction) and started pelting stones and petrol bottles at the police. At around 2:30 pm an uncontrolled crowd ascended towards Jafrabad police station and people from the nearby streets joined the crowd on provocation by Abdul Rehman,” the FIR says in Hindi.

It additionally says that folks taking part in a motorbike rally in opposition to the newly amended citizenship act, led by former Seelampur MLA Mateen Ahmed, additionally joined the rioters.

Police mentioned that they’d advised Mateen Ahmed to not perform the rally as it’d flip violent as there’s confusion among the many public in regards to the newly amended regulation.

A minimum of 18 individuals have been arrested in reference to the violence that occurred throughout a protest in opposition to the Citizenship Modification Act in Seelampur space on December 17.

