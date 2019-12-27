AAP Delhi Polls Manifesto To Be Released In Mid-January: Arvind Kejriwal

“It will be released between January 15 and 20,” mentioned Arvind Kejriwal on ballot manifesto (PTI File Photograph)

New Delhi:

The Aam Aadmi Social gathering will launch its manifesto for the upcoming Delhi meeting ballot between January 15 and 20, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal introduced on Friday.

Addressing a city corridor assembly in North West Delhi’s Pitampura, he mentioned the doc might be ready in session with folks and concepts on making the town clear and tackling the issue of visitors congestion would discover outstanding place within the manifesto.

“It will be released between January 15 and 20, and would include issues raised by the people during their interactions with the party,” he mentioned.

Delhi meeting polls are more likely to be held early subsequent yr.

“The issues that we will have in our next manifesto will be discussed and deliberated upon with the people. We are creating a list in consultation with the people. For instance, we discussed the issue of cleanliness and sanitation in Delhi at a public meeting on Thursday, and we believe it is a very important issue for the people,” he mentioned.

He mentioned the problem of visitors congestion was mentioned on Friday. “We will continue to discuss and add an issue every day to ensure that all important points are covered in our manifesto.”