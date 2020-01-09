AAP Leader Uses ‘Gangs Of Wasseypur’ Takedown Against Manoj Tiwari

“Tumse Na Ho Paayega,” mentioned AAP’s Sanjay Singh to Manoj Tiwari (File Photograph)

New Delhi:

A struggle on social media broke out at the moment between Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari and AAP chief Sanjay Singh. It started with Mr Tiwari’s declare that his celebration will give 5 instances extra advantages to the folks if BJP is voted to energy in Delhi.

Responding to Mr Tiwari’s tweet, Sanjay Singh used a preferred dialogue from the Bollywood film ‘Gangs of Wasseypur-2’ and mentioned: “Tumse Na Ho Paayega“.

Sanjay Singh additionally took a dig at Mr Tiwari by retweeting and commenting on an outdated publish by Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala, through which he’s seen working with out electrical energy in his workplace.

“The deputy chief minister of Haryana is working without electricity in his office and Manoj Tiwari is bluffing that they will give 1,000 units free electricity in Delhi. First give electricity in the states ruled by BJP before promising free electricity. ‘Tumse Na Ho Paayega’,” the AAP chief wrote.

With the announcement of Delhi Meeting elections, the nationwide capital is all set to witness a triangular struggle between the BJP, AAP and Congress.

Nevertheless, political consultants really feel the actual struggle is between the BJP and the Aam Aadmi Occasion (AAP).

The Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP will look to retain energy on its claims of the works performed within the fields of electrical energy, water, well being, schooling and so on., whereas the BJP will attempt to flip the desk within the identify of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “decisive actions”.

The 70-member Delhi Meeting will go to the polls in a single section on February eight, whereas the counting of votes will happen on February 11.

