AAP MLA ND Sharma Resigns, Accuses Party Of “Selling Tickets”

ND Sharma resigned from Arvind Kejriwal’s celebration saying onerous work of volunteers was ignored

New Delhi:

Forward of Delhi meeting polls, ND Sharma, sitting Aam Aadmi Social gathering MLA from Badarpur, on Tuesday stated he has resigned from the celebration and accused it of promoting tickets to candidates.

His resignation comes a day after AAP inducted two-time MLA Ram Singh Netaji to the celebration.

On Monday, Mr Sharma had sat on a protest at Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia’s residence over Netaji’s induction.

“I have resigned from the party. We joined the AAP for clean politics but what is the difference between you (AAP) and other political parties now. I won with 94,000 votes and he (Netaji) with 17,000 votes but he was inducted into the party just like that. The hard work of volunteers was ignored,” Mr Sharma stated.

Mr Sharma additional stated he would contest the upcoming polls however didn’t disclose if he would be part of one other celebration or struggle independently.

He additionally claimed that after the polls, the AAP-led Delhi authorities plans to extend the speed of electrical energy, water, bus rides and cease free pilgrimage.

“You are using people to win election. You didn’t raise the level of politics, you have dropped it further,” Mr Sharma stated whereas referring to the AAP.

The MLA additionally alleged that election tickets have been bought by the celebration.

“If they wanted someone else they could have chosen some volunteer from the party,” he stated.

No fast response was accessible from AAP.

The sitting MLA’s resignation comes forward of the Delhi meeting polls which might be held on February eight and the counting that may happen on February 11.