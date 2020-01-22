AAP Mundka Candidates Dharampal Lakra Declares Assets Worth Rs 292 Crore

Delhi Polls: The movable property of Mr Lakra quantity to over Rs three.24 crore.

New Delhi:

A number of chief from the Aam Aadmi Social gathering determine within the checklist of the richest candidates contesting subsequent month’s Delhi meeting election. The richest candidates, based on ballot affidavits, is AAP’s Mundka nominee Dharampal Lakra, who declared property value Rs 292 crore.

Different candidates within the checklist are AAP’s incumbent MLA from RK Puram Pramila Tokas, who will once more contest from the identical seat, with declared property of Rs 80 crore.

AAP’s Hari Nagar candidate Rajkumari Dhillon’s declared property are value over Rs 51 crore.

Dhanwati Chandela, AAP candidate from Rajouri Backyard, additionally has declared property of near Rs 55 crore.

The movable property of Mr Lakra quantity to over Rs three.24 crore. His immovable property are value Rs 243 crore and his spouse’s Rs 45 crore, taking the full value of the property to Rs 292 crore.

Mr Chandela has movable property value over Rs 1.76 crore, whereas her husband’s property quantity to Rs 2.04 crore.

The candidate has declared immovable property value Rs 2.5 crore whereas her husband owns Rs 50.60 crore value of immovable property. The husband and spouse have stated they’re ”agriculturists”.

She owns gold value Rs 1.64 crore, as a part of her movable property, whereas her husband owns bullion value Rs 74.60 lakh.

AAP’s Hari Nagar candidate Ms Dhillon has declared movable property value over Rs 1.12 crore whereas her husband owns property value Rs 25.67 crore and gold value over Rs 33 lakh collectively.

Ms Dhillon owns immovable property value Rs four.eight crore whereas husband has Rs 16.48 crore.

The husband has tax liabilities amounting to over Rs 52 lakh.

Ms Tokas, contesting from RK Puram, has declared movable property value greater than Rs 2.32 crore. Her partner has movable property value Rs 13.80 crore.

She owns properties value Rs 23.52 crore whereas her husband has property value Rs 41.17 crore. Ms Tokas has liabilities value Rs four.10 crore and her husband has value over Rs 7.64 crore.