AAP Protest Outside Amarinder Singh’s Home, Cops Use Water Cannons

AAP members protested outdoors Amarinder Singh’s residence in Chandigarh.

Chandigarh:

Employees of the Aam Aadmi Get together (AAP) held a large protest outdoors Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh’s residence in Chandigarh in the present day over electrical energy charges within the state. The police had to make use of water cannons on the employees.

The present of energy by the AAP, which is in most important opposition occasion in Punjab, comes after protests by the Shiromani Akali Dal towards the Congress authorities over the difficulty of energy tariff.

AAP chief Bhagwant Mann led the protest outdoors Amarinder Singh’s residence.

Punjab’s electrical energy board elevated the ability costs by 2.14 per cent for 2019-20 in Might final 12 months.

Arvind Kejriwal’s AAP, which is eyeing a second time period in Delhi, with its promise of low-cost electrical energy, water, well being and training.