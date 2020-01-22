AAP Releases List Of 39-Star Campaigners For Delhi Elections

Arvind Kejriwal filed his nomination papers from New Delhi constituency on Tuesday.

New Delhi:

With the Delhi meeting polls inching nearer, the Aam Aadmi Celebration (AAP) on Wednesday launched an inventory of 39-star campaigners with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s identify that includes on the highest of the record.

The record, which was submitted to the Delhi Chief Election Officer on Monday, has names of Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Punjab state head Bhagwant Mann, Delhi state convenor Gopal Rai, Rajya Sabha members Sanjay Singh, Sushil Gupta and ND Gupta.

Cupboard Ministers Rajendra Pal Gautam, Satyendra Jain, Imran Hussain and Kailash Gahlot may even marketing campaign in numerous elements of the nationwide capital.

Sitting MLAs like Rakhi Birla, Saurabh Bhardwaj, Jarnail Singh, Sanjeev Jha, Somnath Bharti and Amanatullah Khan are additionally a part of the star campaigner record.

In keeping with the record, music composer Vishal Dadlani may even marketing campaign for the AAP.

The ruling AAP has declared names of all 70 candidates for Delhi meeting polls. Mr Kejriwal has gained twice prior to now from New Delhi constituency.

AAP had gained a landslide victory within the final polls successful 67 of 70 seats.

The counting of votes will happen on February 11.