AAP Says No Alliance For Delhi Assembly Election

Delhi’s ruling Aam Aadmi Celebration is not going to have an alliance with any occasion, together with the Congress, for the February eight Meeting elections, a celebration chief mentioned on Thursday.

Chatting with IANS, the chief, who didn’t wish to be recognized, mentioned the AAP is assured that it’s going to come again to energy by itself and dismissed all talks of any tie-up.

“We are not going for an alliance with any party in the Assembly elections. We are winning the elections on our own and all the speculations of going with any other political party are incorrect,” the chief mentioned.

The AAP was fashioned in 2012 and the Arvind Kejriwal-headed occasion overthrew the 15-year rule of the Congress, led by three-time Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit, in 2013.

Within the 2013 Meeting elections, the Congress had secured a vote share of 24.55 per cent, the BJP had secured 33.07 per cent vote share and the AAP had secured 29.49 per cent.

Because the BJP, the single-largest occasion had bagged 31 seats, 5 seats lower than the required majority within the 70-member home, the AAP and the Congress, with 28 and eight seats, subsequently joined the fingers to kind a authorities but it surely solely lasted 49 days.

Within the 2015 Meeting polls, the AAP bagged 67 out of 70 seats with its vote share leaping as much as 54.34 per cent. The BJP’s vote share was 32.19 per cent, whereas that of Congress had shrunk to 9.65 per cent. The BJP managed to get three seats and have become the opposition, whereas the Congress was left with no seats.

After the 2 elections, town witnessed the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. Whereas earlier than the overall elections, the AAP had been saying that it’s going to not have any alliance with the Congress, speculations had continued a couple of attainable electoral alliance between the 2.

Through the basic elections, Arvind Kejriwal had mentioned the Congress had “almost said no” for an alliance whereas accepting that his occasion was determined for an alliance “to save the nation”.

Delhi will go for polls on February eight and the outcomes might be out on February 11.

