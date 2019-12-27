AAP Trying To Create Hurdles In Awas Yojana Implementation: Hardeep Puri

Hardeep Singh Puri has alleged that the Delhi authorities has created hurdles in each undertaking

New Delhi:

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri in the present day accused the AAP authorities of attempting to create hurdles in implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (City) in Delhi and mentioned its political strategy relies on a “pack of lies”.

The Aam Aadmi Social gathering (AAP) dispensation has saved a survey for in-situ rehabilitation beneath the PMAY on maintain for practically a yr on the pretext of fixing the title of the central scheme, the housing and concrete affairs minister alleged at a press convention.

Mr Puri’s allegations got here three days after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal launched the Mukhyamantri Awas Yojana (MMAY) for Jhugi Jhopri (JJ) Clusters and distributed possession certificates to 65,000 households residing within the metropolis’s slum areas.

“He (Kejriwal) has prioritised his ego and the name of a scheme. He has sacrificed the scheme for his ego,” the Union minister mentioned, alleging that the “man (Kejriwal) is a flop”.

“If development is going to be based on the nomenclature of a scheme, you deprive your own people…” Mr Puri mentioned.

The Delhi authorities has created hurdles in each undertaking, be it the development of Metro Part-IV or the Regional Speedy Transit System (RRTS), he alleged.

Every time there was discuss on the development of Metro Part-IV, the AAP authorities tried to create hurdles, he mentioned.

“Their (AAP) political approach is based on a pack of lies and the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), in-situ rehabilitation (one of the verticals of the PMAY) is a classic example,” the Union minister mentioned.

Mr Puri alleged that for the reason that PMAY (City) was launched in June 2015, not a single proposal has been acquired from the AAP authorities.

The Delhi Improvement Authority is the nodal company for implementing in-situ slum rehabilitation of JJ Clusters residents on land owned by the DDA and the Centre, in response to the ministry.

The JJ Clusters can be one of many verticals of the PMAY.

Regardless of the Delhi authorities”s consent in January 2018 and receiving half fee of Rs 5.83 lakh in September 2018 for enterprise a survey of 23 precedence JJ clusters recognized for in-situ rehabilitation, the AAP dispensation didn’t full the survey, delaying and depriving the JJ dwellers of advantages beneath PMAY(City) in Delhi, in response to the ministry.

On December 24, Mr Kejriwal had launched the “Mukhyamantri Aawas Yojana” for the residents of JJ clusters and mentioned the AAP authorities would supply a pucca home to each citizen of Delhi.

He had mentioned that 65,000 households residing in slum areas have been distributed possession certificates and they’d quickly be offered pucca homes.

Talking on the occasion, Mr Kejriwal had additionally mentioned within the final 70 years, no authorities has labored for the individuals of JJ clusters and these certificates would make sure that these slums wouldn’t be demolished.