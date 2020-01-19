Aaron Hernandez’s Former Fiancé Speaks Out After Netflix Airs New Chilling Documentary About The Late Football Star

It’s been over two years since former NFL star Aaron Hernandez died from suicide whereas serving out a life sentence at a Massachusetts jail in 2017.

In Netflix‘s new docu-series Killer Inside: The Thoughts of Aaron Hernandez which premiered on-line this week, the streaming large gave viewers a compelling and engaging have a look at the tragic sequence of occasions and elements that led to the soccer participant’s demise.

Reliving all the pieces by means of the doc is little question a painful expertise for individuals who knew the 27-year-old and have been affected by his alleged crimes. Within the wake of its launch and all the consideration that’s include it, the athlete’s former fiancé Shayanna Jenkins-Hernandez is has introduced she’s taking an prolonged break from social media.

Associated: Trump Employed Pal Jeffrey Epstein’s Attorneys For His Impeachment Trial

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Shayanna wrote:

“I wanted to let all of you sweet sweet souls know I have tried to read every message sent on IG and through email (positive and negative) … The amount of support and positive energy is again unreal! I’m sure you will all understand how imperative it is to take some time away from social media.”

She captioned the publish (under) with “#stayhumble” with a kissing face emoji:

Though she doesn’t outright reference the Netflix manufacturing, it’s onerous to think about her publish may very well be about anything. Shayanna did fiercely defend her late spuse to the very finish regardless of all of the proof in opposition to him, so we will perceive the place a few of these “negative” messages she talked about could be coming from.

For individuals who aren’t caught up but, the three-part documentary included interviews with the late athlete’s mates, members of the family, and former teammates in an try to uncover the place issues first went mistaken with Aaron.

It additionally featured footage of the star’s public trials for the first-degree homicide of Odin Lloyd and alleged drive-by capturing deaths of two different males of which he was accused. Simply days after Hernandez was acquitted for the second aforementioned offense, the world was shocked after he was discovered useless in his jail cell.

Aaron’s sexuality was additionally mentioned at size because it was revealed he allegedly had intercourse with different males earlier than and through his engagement to Jenkins-Hernandez. Moreover, the filmmakers shine a lightweight on how his tough childhood (he was sexually abused by a male babysitter when he was younger, amongst different hardships), his superior continual traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) that’s believed to have influenced his violent habits, and inside struggles with being homosexual could have all contributed to the star’s destiny.

Perezcious readers, have YOU checked out the stunning sequence but? Tell us within the feedback…

[Picture by way of Netflix/YouTube/Instagram]