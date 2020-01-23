Abandoned Foetus Found In Garbage On Train In Mumbai: Police

In line with the docs, the foetus was dumped at the very least three days in the past on the prepare. (Representational)

Mumbai:

A case was filed in opposition to an unidentified girl after a five-month-old foetus was present in a trash field on a prepare on the Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) in Mumbai, the police mentioned.

The foetus was discovered on Wednesday night, mentioned senior inspector Sushil Kamble of the Tilak Nagar police station.

“We are going to send samples to the Forensic Science Laboratory for a DNA test. We have registered an FIR under IPC section 318 (secretly disposing of dead body of a child) against the unidentified woman,” he added.

In line with the docs, the foetus was dumped at the very least three days in the past, going by the stage of its decomposition.