Abattoir worker ‘accidentally hanged himself in mistaken belief sleeping girlfriend would save him’

By James Gant For Mailonline

Revealed: 03:47 EST, 24 January 2020 | Up to date: 04:01 EST, 24 January 2020

Stephen Morilly, 34, from Knutsford, Cheshire, hanged himself after a night with girlfriend Adele Fox

A drunk abattoir employee by accident hanged himself within the perception his girlfriend would save him, an inquest has heard.

Stephen Morilly, 34, from Knutsford, Cheshire, had tried to speak to Adele Fox after they spent the night ingesting wine and whiskey collectively.

She initially pretended to be asleep however dozed off earlier than waking to search out Mr Morilly had gone.

Miss Fox went to search for her boyfriend and located him hanged.

Exams confirmed he would have been nearly twice the alcohol restrict on the time of his dying on August 1.

An inquest heard Mr Morilly had a tempestuous relationship with Miss Fox, who he lived with in a barn within the village of Mobberley.

His mom Rachel informed the Macclesfield listening to: ‘He was my first little one born on Valentines day and he was a lot liked and adored by everybody who knew him.

‘However sadly within the final two years, his life had spiralled uncontrolled and he was in a relationship that was a poisonous and he misplaced the whole lot together with his flat. His accomplice was being abusive to him.

‘He had beforehand self harmed as a cry for assist and at instances Steven’s temper could be very low – however I used to be not conscious of any suicidal emotions that he had. Actually within the weeks previous to his dying his temper gave the impression to be fairly good.

Miss Fox initially pretended to be asleep, however then dozed off earlier than waking to search out Mr Morilly (pictured) had gone

‘He got here to my home on the Tuesday earlier than his dying in an ideal temper and we had lunch collectively and talked a few vacation which was arising and he was asking various things that his little sisters might carry again for him.

‘As regards the occasions of August 1 final 12 months we are going to by no means know what occurred however this was not Steven.

‘I did have numerous worries about him however by no means thought he would take his personal life by hanging himself. I feel one thing catastrophic will need to have occurred for him to do this.’

When requested about her sons dying she stated: ‘Thought it could be some drink associated incident by no means him hanging himself.

‘He will need to have supposed for some consideration from Adele. I am unable to blame for issues I do not know however she wasn’t a pleasant particular person to him and he was obsessed along with her.

‘I do not personally assume he meant to take his personal life. The one that worries me the most important worry that Adele was current on the time.’

In an announcement Miss Fox stated: ‘We had been in a relationship for 3 years however he would by no means know when to cease previous a sure level and would grew to become aggressive and argumentative. When sober he was the nicest particular person on earth and I liked him very a lot.

‘On July 31 at about 7.30pm we went to the retailers to purchase tea after which returned to the farm sanding a desk within the barn.

Coroner Peter Sigee, recorded an open conclusion, saying: ‘I can’t be glad whether or not or not he supposed to take his personal life’

‘He had drank some whisky and was ingesting wine between 11pm and midnight. I grew to become drained however continued sanding a door.

‘I fell asleep on and off however I do not know when however he got here to ask for a cigarette. I then heard him sanding and he got here again out however I used to be pretending I used to be asleep.

‘Later I shouted at him however obtained no response. I might seen him by the barn door and walked in direction of Stephen however then realised he was hanging.

‘I attempted to get him down however could not. It was a giant shock Stephen had appeared effective throughout the day and was not anticipating this to occur.’

A toxicologist report confirmed Mr Morilly had a blood alcohol stage of 159 micrograms in his system. The alcohol restrict for driving in blood is 80mg.

Det Sgt Deborah Morgan of Cheshire Police stated: ‘Adele recalled he had been effective all day and each had been ingesting bitter, wine and whiskey. She informed me about an incident a number of weeks in the past when he had pushed her.

‘On the time been making threats to kill himself however he ran off after she known as the police. Stephen had additionally been taking Adele’s anti depressants. We didn’t establish any suspicious circumstances in relation to the dying of Stephen.’

Coroner Peter Sigee, recorded an open conclusion and stated: ‘It isn’t potential to find out Mr Morilly’s intention at the moment and I can’t be glad whether or not or not he supposed to take his personal life.

‘My condolences to Stephens household, I’m very sorry that I met all of you in these circumstances.’

After the inquest his household stated: ‘Stephen was an clever and distinctive younger man who was liked by all that knew him.’