Abbey Road Was The Best-Selling Vinyl Of The Decade

Individuals are nonetheless coming collectively proper now over the Beatles. As 2019 drew to a detailed, so did the whole decade, and in line with Nielsen Music / MRC Information's 2019 12 months-Finish Music Report, the Beatles' 1969 masterpiece Abbey Street – which bought an enormous 50 th anniversary reissue this yr – was the best-selling vinyl report of each the yr and the last decade. Have we reached peak Abbey Street but?

And vinyl positively isn't lifeless. The 2 Report Retailer Day occasions of 2019 led to vinyl's third-, fourth- and fifth-best-selling weeks since Nielsen started measuring the format in 1991. Vinyl represented 26% of all bodily gross sales in 2019, with 18. eight million models offered all year long – in comparison with 54. eight million models of CDs. That's up 14. 5% from 16. 5 million vinyl information offered in 2018.

Take a look at the total lists of the yr and the last decade's best-selling vinyl information under, and take a look at Nielsen Music / MRC Information's full 2019 12 months- Finish Music Report right here Full disclosure: Nielsen Music / MRC Information is a division of Valence Media, Stereogum's dad or mum firm.

High 10 Vinyl Albums Of 2019 (Rank, Artist, Title , Gross sales)

1 Beatles Abbey Street 246, 000

2 Billie Eilish When We All Fall Asleep, The place Do We Go? 176, 000

three Queen Biggest Hits 1 139, 000

four Soundtrack Guardians Of The Galaxy: Superior Combine Vol. 1 123, 000

5 Queen Bohemian Rhapsody (The Unique Soundtrack) 108, 000

6 Seaside Boys Sounds Of Summer season: Very Finest Of 107, 000

7 Pink Floyd Darkish Facet Of The Moon 92, 000

eight Michael Jackson Thriller 88, 000

9 Bob Marley & The Wailers Legend 84, 000

10 Fleetwood Mac Rumors 78, 000

High 10 Vinyl Albums Of The Decade (Rank, Artist, Title, Gross sales)

1 Beatles Abbey Street 558, 000

2 Pink Floyd Darkish Facet Of The Moon 376, 000

three Soundtrack Guardians Of The Galaxy: Superior Combine Vol. 1 367, 000

four Bob Marley & The Wailers Legend 364, 000

5 Amy Winehouse Again To Black 351, 000

6 Michael Jackson Thriller 334, 000 zero

7 Beatles Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Membership Band 313, 000

eight Fleetwood Mac Rumors 304, 000

9 Miles Davis Sort Of Blue 286, 000

10 Lana Del Rey Born To Die 283, 000