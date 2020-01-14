Abby Huntsman Left ‘The View’ Over ‘Toxic’ Environment & A ‘Soured Relationship’ With Meghan McCain!

2020 has already change into the 12 months of the Markle exit, as Abby Huntsman can also be placing her psychological well being first after enduring an apparently poisonous office at The View.

As we reported, the conservative commentator introduced on Monday that she was leaving the ABC daytime speak present on which she’s co-hosted since 2018. Whereas she tried to maintain it cordial on digicam, telling viewers the rationale for her exit was her wanting to assist out on her father Jon Huntsman Jr.’s gubernatorial marketing campaign, sources have come out saying there’s extra to the story.

Associated: Whoopi Goldberg TELLS OFF Meghan In Epic Shouting Match!

In response to CNN, Abby’s determination to go away the present comes after she complained a couple of “troubled culture” and, unsurprisingly, “current tensions between her and co-host Meghan McCain.”

Half a dozen individuals who spoke to CNN Enterprise corroborated that declare, alleging that Abby’s just lately needed to put up with a “toxic work environment, including a soured relationship between Huntsman and McCain. The dispute with McCain was just one factor in Huntsman’s feeling that she should leave.”

But it surely wasn’t by any means a small issue. Individuals who witnessed the duo’s strained relationship advised the outlet that the 2 “were allies behind the scenes until recently, when there was a dispute between the two women.”

Apparently sufficient, this so-called “dispute” all got here right down to Abby’s penchant for speaking about her youngsters on the morning program. Apparently, tensions between the 2 skyrocketed after John McCain’s daughter penned an op-ed in The New York Instances about her miscarriage, through which she wrote that Abby’s “child-centric chats were insensitive.”

Video: Donald Trump Jr. Brings Private Assaults To ‘The View’

Whereas some sources have claimed the 2 have since made amends, different insiders who’re acquainted with the dispute shared:

“Abby was sick of being berated by Meghan for perceived slights. She ultimately decided she didn’t need this job and wasn’t worth it.”

Whether or not or not grievances have been aired off air, the 2 appeared to be on amicable sufficient phrases on digicam. Throughout Monday’s exit, Meg wished her (former?) pal “nothing but the best on her next chapter,” including:

“I think leading a gubernatorial campaign is a really good reason to leave the show. We all love you so much.”

In the meantime, a supply advised E! Information the reality lies someplace within the center, spilling:

“Abby leaving was really over legitimate reasons to work with her father, but there was overall dysfunction that was prominent at the show for a long time.”

The 33-year-old journalist’s final day on this system will probably be Friday, January 17. Let’s hope Meg can preserve her cool till then!

Ch-ch-check out the clip (beneath) for Abby’s departure announcement in full.

What do U assume is happening behind the scenes right here, Perezcious readers?