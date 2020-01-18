Abby Huntsman SHUTS DOWN Meghan McCain Feud Rumors In Emotional ‘View’ Farewell — Watch!

Abby Huntsman is exiting The View on a excessive notice!

The conservative commentator signed off for good on Friday’s episode of the ABC morning present, however not earlier than she addressed a few of the rumors surrounding why she determined to interrupt away from the panel.

As we reported, the 33-year-old was stated to have made her resolution, partially, due to “a soured relationship” between her and co-host Meghan McCain, who not too long ago criticized Huntsman’s penchant for speaking about her kids on air in an op-ed for The New York Instances.

Whereas a number of sources stated issues between the 2 Republicans grew fairly tense within the weeks main as much as Abby’s departure announcement, it seems they’ve since made amends: on the high of the hour, the TV character made it clear that she has an timeless respect for everybody on this system, and can stroll away from this expertise with new “friends” and outdated.

After a few of her highlights performed in a tribute bundle, Abby stated:

“People go nuts with rumors on this show and this week has been no exception. I just want to be as clear as I possibly can, this has been a dream come true, this has been an incredible job, I do love everyone at this table… You guys see the ups and downs of all of our life, Meghan has been… you’ve seen what she’s been through in her life … you guys live it with us. It’s not easy for everyone to come out here and be so open and honest and talk about the hardest topics of the day. I have so much respect for everyone at this table and everyone at the show.”

She continued:

“I need to make it clear as day, with every part that’s been written about this place, I’m so grateful for all the brand new buddies I’ve right here, for the buddies I had earlier than and nonetheless have and for the chance as a result of this place has modified my life for the higher.”

Awwww!

That exit assertion is a MUCH completely different temper than what we’ve heard had been happening behind the scenes. Sources beforehand informed CNN:

“Abby was sick of being berated by Meghan for perceived slights. She ultimately decided she didn’t need this job and it wasn’t worth it.”

McCain, for her half, clapped again by accusing CNN of sexist reporting, writing in an announcement:

“I find it hard to believe that CNN would cover a story about men this way. Abby has been my friend for years and will always be my friend. I love her and her family very much.”

Feels like there’s no drama right here — at the least not whereas the cameras are on! We’re not saying it’s the case right here, however we do understand it’s considerably of a typical observe for employers to encourage their employees to say “no hard feelings” once they go away. And normally when it occurs, that’s how you realize there WERE onerous emotions. So…

