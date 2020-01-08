ABC developing “thirtysomething” sequel

PASADENA — All the things outdated on tv continues to be new once more.

ABC introduced on Wednesday that it has given a pilot order to a sequel to of the groundbreaking sequence “thirtysomething.”

From unique sequence creators Marshall Herskovitz and Ed Zwick, “thirtysomething(else)” will give attention to the kids of the primary characters from the preliminary sequence, who are actually of their 30s themselves. Stars from the unique sequence — Ken Olin (Michael Steadman), Mel Harris (Hope Murdoch), Timothy Busfield (Elliot Weston) and Patty Wettig (Nancy Weston) — will reprise their roles within the sequence. Herskovitz and Zwick will co-write the script and government produce with the latter set to direct the pilot.

Throughout its unique run from 1987-1991, “thirtysomething” grew to become a cultural phenomenon, garnering 13 Emmy Awards together with Finest Drama and two Golden Globe Awards. The sequence, which highlighted a tight-knit group of child boomers and their struggles, celebrated its 30th anniversary in 2017.