Abki Bar To Caa Caa Chi Chi: 10 Poll Slogans That Changed Indian Politics

Elections in India has typically seen the perfect of political events. From providing freebies of their ballot manifesto, political events have additionally derived catchy phrases of their campaigns to strike twine with the voters. Abki Baar Modi Sarkar, coined by the BJP in 2014, grew to become so standard that individuals additionally began utilizing their very own slogans with abki baar Modi sarkar on the finish. US President Donald Trump has additionally taken affect from the slogan and appealed to Indian-People saying Abki Baar, Trump Sarkar.

Among the many states, Uttar Pradesh has introduced the perfect among the many advertising and marketing geniuses who’ve helped their purchasers attraction to completely different vote banks with slogans like Samajwadi Celebration’s ‘vikas ki chabhi, Dimple bhabhi’ and ‘vikas ka pahiya, Akhilesh bhaiyya’ and BSP’s ‘Betiyon Ko Muskurane Do, Behenji ko aaney do’.

Whereas a few of these events have benefited from these catchy slogans, others misplaced after the catchphrases didn’t have an effect on the voters.

This is a take a look at a few of the most attention-grabbing slogans that flipped fortunes of Indian elections:

Ache beete 5 saal, lage raho Kejriwal

The slogan was introduced by the Aam Aadmi Celebration because it launched its marketing campaign for the Meeting elections in Delhi, in 2020. AAP, which gained 67 of 70 seats within the final election, has teamed up with grasp strategist Prashant Kishor’s consultancy agency Indian Political Motion Committee (I-PAC), which has been extensively credited for “chai par charcha” marketing campaign that helped the BJP to energy in 2014.

Caa Caa Chi Chi

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s slogan towards the Citizenship Modification Act (CAA) grew to become extensively standard throughout the agitations that swept the nation in December. The video through which she phrases Caa Caa Chi Chi, which implies CAA is Chi (not good), has been extensively shared on Twitter, with a few of the opinion that the #CaaCaaChiChi slogan must be made the CAA protest slogan.

Didi Ke Bolo

The Trinamool Chief has additionally launched Didi Ke Bolo marketing campaign to achieve out to individuals in misery, however on the identical time forcing get together leaders to deal with uncomfortable questions on lower cash, conceitedness of native leaders and syndicates.

Ab hoga NYAY

The Congress launched its marketing campaign slogan for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, ‘Ab Hoga Nyay‘, asserting that there was an environment of ‘anyay’ or injustice prevailing within the nation.

UP Ko Yeh Saath Pasand Hai

The punchline for the SP-Congress tie-up for the 2017 meeting elections in Uttar Pradesh grew to become immensely standard among the many individuals. Even the BJP got here out with a similar-sounding UP Ko Yeh Saat Pasand Hai” (UP likes these seven leaders) with the of the get together’s high seven leaders, together with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and get together chief Amit Shah.

Jal, Jivan, Hariyali

With polls in Bihar due in October-November in 2020, the Janata Dal (United) launched the ‘Jal, Jivan, Hariyali‘ marketing campaign that seeks to spice up inexperienced cowl and water desk in Bihar.

Abki bar Modi sarkar

Promising achche din, the BJP had launched its 2014 marketing campaign with Narendra Modi as its prime ministerial candidate. The phrase was some of the standard election phrases that unfold like wild fireplace, serving to the BJP register sweep the nationwide polls. The get together’s ‘chai pe charcha‘ marketing campaign throughout the election was additionally massively standard and profitable.

Abki baar, gaon ki sarkar

The AJSU Celebration, an erstwhile ally of the BJP in Jharkhand, has provide you with the slogan for the meeting elections within the state. With its mission of “abki baar, gaon ki sarkar“, the AJSU Celebration goals to make villages an intrinsic a part of the governance supply system.

Har Hath Shakti, Har Haath Tarakki

Congress had coined the catchphrase throughout the 2014 elections to counter the BJP. The slogan, nevertheless, failed to assemble steam amongst voters and it by no means managed to take pleasure in the identical recognition because the BJP slogans.

Vikas Ki Chabhi, Dimple Bhabhi

In Uttar Pradesh, the Samajwadi Celebration beneath Akhilesh Yadav has focussed on one-liners like, “Vikas Ki Chabhi, Dimple Bhabhi. Different slogans like – “Vikas Ka Pahiya Akhilesh Bhaiyya,” and “Yeh Jawani Hai Kurbaan, Akhilesh Bhaiyya tere naam,” are additionally standard among the many cadres.