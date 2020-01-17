About 170 people sickened at Yosemite with gastrointestinal illness

About 170 folks have contracted a gastrointestinal sickness since early January whereas visiting Yosemite, park officers confirmed Thursday.

The vast majority of affected people have been park guests and staff, most of whom frolicked in Yosemite Valley, the preferred space of the nationwide park.

Most instances occurred across the first week of January, and the variety of new instances has been declining since, in line with the park.

Yosemite Nationwide Park officers and medical professionals with the Nationwide Park Service Workplace of Public Well being are interviewing sickened friends and staff.

The overwhelming majority of the reported instances are per norovirus, a extremely contagious virus that causes vomiting and diarrhea, in line with the park and Facilities for Illness Management and Prevention.

An individual can contract norovirus from having direct contact with an contaminated individual, touching contaminated surfaces after which placing their unwashed fingers of their mouths or consuming contaminated meals or water.

Federal officers have been working with Aramark, the concessionaire that operates Yosemite’s eating places, snack retailers and inns, to scrub up and disinfect meals service amenities within the park, together with the well-known Ahwahnee Resort, Yosemite spokesman Scott Gediman instructed the San Francisco Chronicle.

The Related Press contributed to this report.