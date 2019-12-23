Abrogation Of Article 370 Is “Redemption” Of J&K: Venkaiah Naidu

Venkaiah Naidu interacted with a rating of scholars from J&Ok on the Uparashtrapati Niwas immediately.

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu on Monday asserted that revocation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, which suffered from a developmental deficit for many years, should be seen because the area’s redemption on the trail of progress.

Venkaiah Naidu took to Twitter and mentioned, “For decades Jammu and Kashmir region has suffered developmental deficit due to terrorism. Abrogation of Article 370 must be seen as the redemption of Jammu and Kashmir on the path of progress.”

He mentioned that the cross-border militancy has spoiled the prospects of a whole technology of shiny native youth. “We cannot let this continue. It [Article 370] was a temporary provision that has long outlived its utility. Its abrogation was essential to fast-track the progress of the region,” he tweeted.

The central authorities had, in August this yr, introduced the choice to scrap Article 370 of the Structure which gave particular standing to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcate the state into two Union Territories.

Jammu and Kashmir is the “crown of India”, the Vice President mentioned, including that it’s blessed by nature with snow-capped mountains, lush inexperienced valleys, and pristine streams.

“Kashmir has always been known for the friendly nature of its people, their sublime spiritual tradition, the exquisite cuisines, attires, culture, and music,” he added.

Giving a push to the area’s tourism, Venkaiah Naidu mentioned that journey is a technique of studying. “You get to see the diversity of our great country and appreciate the thread of cultural and emotional unity underneath this diversity.”

He additionally interacted with a rating of scholars from Jammu and Kashmir on the Uparashtrapati Niwas immediately.

“I commend the Indian Army for arranging this visit of young students from Jammu and Kashmir. I believe that your visit to Delhi would a memorable one and you will get to see the rapid changes taking place in the country and the new opportunities that would emerge from these changes,” he said within the tweet.