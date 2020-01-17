“Absolute Bonkers”: Vaughan Fumes After Rabada Cops One-Match Ban

The Worldwide Cricket Council (ICC) on Friday handed one-match ban to South Africa fast-bowler Kagiso Rabada following his celebration after eradicating England captain Joe Root within the ongoing third Take a look at. Consequently, Kagiso Rabada is now set to overlook the ultimate Take a look at of the four-match collection. After the primary Day’s play on Thursday, Kagiso Rabada admitted to the offence as he copped a demerit level for his gestures on the sector. After the ban, former England captain Michael Vaughan took to Twitter to precise his views and referred to as the choice “absolutely bonkers”.

“Rabada getting a 1 game ban for celebrating taking the Wicket of the opponents best player is absolutely bonkers … Over rates & slow play nothing gets done … Celebrate a wicked and you are banned … The World is bloody nuts … #SAvENG,” Michael Vaughan tweeted.

On Day 1, South Africa managed to select 4 wickets earlier than stumps after England openers offered a stable begin for the guests.

England had been 117 for 2 at tea after captain Joe Root received the toss and determined to bat on a placid pitch on a sizzling, sunny day.

Zak Crawley and Dom Sibley gave England a stable begin, reaching lunch at 61 for no wicket.

However South Africa got here again strongly, dismissing each opening batsmen in comparable circumstances and maintaining a decent rein on the scoring charge after lunch.

Kagiso Rabada had Sibley caught at backward sq. leg for 36 and Anrich Nortje had Crawley caught in the identical place for 44.

South Africa picked new cap Dane Paterson as a specialist quick bowler instead of all-rounder Dwaine Pretorius.

