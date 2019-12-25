“Absolute Garbage”: Michael Vaughan Criticises ICC Rankings

Former England captain Michael Vaughan feels each New Zealand and England have not carried out nicely within the longest format of the sport to be positioned on the second and fourth spot within the Worldwide Cricket Council (ICC) Take a look at rankings. “I will be dead honest about the ICC rankings. I think they are absolute garbage,” Vaughan was quoted as saying by The Sydney Morning Herald.

“I have no idea how – New Zealand have won plenty of series over the course of the last two years – but for them to be second, and where it stands out for me that the rankings can’t be right is that England in Test match cricket are third (now fourth), and England for three or four years have struggled in Test match cricket, particularly overseas.”

“They (England) have won series at home. They have only just drawn the Ashes in English conditions, they only just beat Ireland. I think the rankings are a little bit confusing. I certainly don’t, in my opinion, have New Zealand as the second best Test match nation in the world. I think, particularly over here in Australia, Australia are a far better Test match team,” he added.

Vaughan additionally praised Australia and felt their place within the rating charts would not match as they’re at present positioned on the fifth spot.

“I think there are two teams — India and Australia, they are the best Test match teams in the world, without question. I think there is only one team that can come here and put Australia under pressure, that was 12 months ago, that they won here, India,” he stated.

“There was no Smith, no Warner, no (Marnus) Labuschagne in the Australian ranks in that series, I think the series later on next year, when India arrive back here, hopefully everyone will be fit. That Indian attack has got the pace, it has also got the spin, the batting unit has got all the experience. I only see only one team at this stage that can compete with Australia here and that is India,” Vaughan added.

England can be up in opposition to third positioned South Africa in their very own yard for a four-match Take a look at sequence, with the primary contest beginning on Thursday at SuperSport Park, Centurion.