Abusing a corpse could soon be a felony in Colorado

Because the FBI continues to research the previous proprietor of a Montrose funeral house accused of harvesting and promoting our bodies for revenue towards the need of households, a bipartisan group of Colorado legislators has launched a invoice that may enhance the punishment for future acts of its sort.

The “Offenses Committed Against A Deceased Human Body” invoice would make it a felony to take away any individual from a grave or different resting place with out consent of the household. The legislation presently classifies abuse of a corpse as a misdemeanor.

Rep. Matt Soper, R-Delta County, who represents the district the place Megan Hess, the previous proprietor of the Sundown Mesa Funeral Administrators, operated her funeral house and physique dealer enterprise, sponsored the invoice. He was joined by Sen. Rhonda Fields, D-Aurora, and Sen. Bob Gardner, R-Colorado Springs.

Conversations with households who felt betrayed by Sundown Mesa demonstrated the necessity for this invoice, Soper mentioned.

“They understood the kind of white collar crime that existed — the deceptive business practice — but they wanted something more than that,” Soper informed The Denver Submit. “Something to the heart of what Megan Hess was doing. She was ripping apart their loved ones and they wanted to see stiffer penalties.”

Hess has denied the allegations and has declined to talk with The Denver Submit on a number of events.

Soper thought-about sponsoring the invoice final session however felt, as a freshman legislator, he wanted extra time. This summer time he did extra analysis, discovering that Colorado ranked on the decrease finish of penalties for any such crime. He additionally bought enter from district attorneys and the Colorado Legal Protection Bar, studying about 30 circumstances of abuse of corpses in Colorado over the previous 5 years.

“Regardless of what happens with the Hess case, abusing a corpse should still be a felony,” he mentioned. “And her case just illustrates why.”

Debbie Schum, who discovered from the FBI that her finest buddy had been shipped off by Hess to an unknown location, mentioned it’s about time these crimes are addressed and mentioned within the open.

“This is not a once in a millennial thing that happens,” Schum mentioned. “It’s widespread. And it’s unacceptable in a civilized society.”

The invoice marks the newest fallout from the Sundown Mesa case, which exploded in February 2018 following an FBI raid. Members of the family say Hess returned pretend cremains rather than their loves ones, and federal investigators telling some households the physique components had been shipped as far-off as Saudi Arabia. Hess faces a number of lawsuits because the U.S. Legal professional’s Workplace in Denver weighs potential prices.

In response, Colorado legislators in June 2018 handed a legislation prohibiting anybody who owns greater than a 10 % stake in a funeral house or crematory from proudly owning a physique dealer enterprise. The legislation additionally required physique brokers to register with the state.

State regulators in August additionally revoked Hess’ insurance coverage license after discovering that she pocketed cash supposed to go towards future funeral providers.