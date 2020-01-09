Accenture MD Backs Out Of RSS Event After Backlash On Social Media

Rama Ramachandran is the Managing Director of IT big Accenture.

Chennai:

Rama Ramachandran, the Managing Director of IT big Accenture, is not going to attend an occasion organised by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the BJP’s ideological mentor, in Chennai subsequent month.

His withdrawal comes after a backlash on social media, searching for a boycott of Accenture and Zoho, one other tech big whose prime bosses had agreed to take part within the occasion amid extreme opposition to the citizenship regulation which the RSS is believed to again.

Within the revised invite, Mr Ramachandran’s identify has been deleted. Sources within the RSS mentioned that Mr Ramachandran had earlier agreed to be current on the occasion titled “Resurgent Bharath”.

Zoho founder Sridhar Vembu, nevertheless, has refused to be cowed down and mentioned he would persist with his dedication and never reply to assaults. “I don’t decide my views based on Twitter attacks. If you dislike which events I attend, please do what your conscience dictates and I will do what mine dictates. We earn our daily bread due to our work and we will continue to do quality work. I won’t be responding to attacks,” he tweeted.

The Accenture chief skipping the occasion comes amid countrywide protests agaist the Citizenship Modification Act. The regulation for the primary time makes faith the take a look at of citizenship in India. The federal government says it should assist minorities from three Muslim-dominated nations to get citizenship in the event that they fled to India due to spiritual persecution. Critics say it’s designed to discriminate towards Muslims and violates the secular rules of the structure.

The RSS mentioned huge names akin to Ratan Tata, HCL founder Shiv Nadar, Wipro’s Aziz Premji and even former President Pranab Mukherjee have been audio system on the organisation’s occasions up to now.

“We condemn those trying to create panic among software professionals. The RSS is a great nationalistic organisation. Those who are trying to confuse or threaten people definitely should be dealt with an iron hand. The Tamil Nadu government I am sure will do,” Narayanan Tirupati, BJP spokesperson and an RSS member, advised HEARALPUBLICIST.