Accidental upsizers buy dowdy £400,000 bungalow then transform it into gorgeous 21st century space

A retired couple have put their luxurious bungalow in the marketplace for £750,000 after reworking it into a up to date open-plan residing house.

Jean, 70, and Desmond, 72, Lawton purchased the chalet-style bungalow for £400,000 in Finchingfield, Essex, three years in the past in a bid to downsize from a bigger property.

Then they determined they did not just like the dated decor and knocked down each inside partition to create a minimalist residing house flooded with pure mild and added a single-storey extension to the rear.

The open-plan kitchen space which options floor-to-ceiling sliding home windows and a freestanding ‘floating’ brushed metal workstation on the reworked bungalow in Finchingfield, Essex, value £750,000

The Scandanavian-style rest room with a freestanding tub and minimalist options which the couple mentioned makes it simpler to wash the bungalow

The kitchen options sliding floor-to-ceiling home windows, a ‘floating’ brushed metal work station and bespoke cabinets with hidden double ovens.

To make it simpler to wash, the couple did away with inside ‘muddle’, together with door jambs and skirting boards and put in polished concrete flooring with underfloor heating all through the bottom ground.

Upstairs features a walk-in bathe and freestanding tub with a kids’s room which encompasses a swing suspended from the ceiling.

After: The reworked bungalow now encompasses a single-storey extension regardless of the couple desirous to downsize from their earlier property

The again of the property now exhibits the single-storey extension and the massive patio eating space with a decorative pond

Earlier than: The chalet-style bungalow options conventional brickwork and a quaint backyard which the Lawtons purchased for £400,000

Lounge earlier than and after: The lounge space now encompasses a wooden burner and polished concrete ground which reworked it from the earlier patterned wallpaper and pink carpet

The backyard was additionally fully overhauled to create a greater open house for entertaining in the summertime and options a decorative pond

Earlier than and after: The crowded backyard with a variety of shade was reworked to incorporate a big garden space and patio eating set

Nevertheless the couple have put the bungalow again in the marketplace as they’ve determined their dwelling is just too far-off from kinfolk within the north west.

They’ve listed the property on the market with property brokers Mullucks and the Lawtons mentioned they’re unhappy to be leaving the bungalow.

Mrs Lawton, 70, mentioned: ‘Our plan was to downsize however then we determined to go for one thing we might at all times needed so we maximised the glass on the again to miss the backyard.’

The master suite encompasses a monochrome end. The couple did away with door jambs and skirting boards to present a clear really feel

Earlier than: The upstairs bed room was dated with drained patterned wallpaper and pink carpet which made the room really feel darkish and small

The lounge space beforehand lacked pure mild and the patterned carpet and fireside made the room really feel dated and worn

The kitchen beforehand featured oak-panelled cabinets which had been modified for ones with a bespoke end and the small home windows made the room darkish

Nick Bush, of Mullucks, added: ‘If you stroll in it is an enormous shock; the sunshine and the house is simply gorgeous and the standard of what they’ve performed is unbelievable.

‘I do not assume the homeowners totally recognize how inventive they’ve really been.

‘With the ability to remodel a constructing on this method once you’re not an architect by commerce is wonderful. It is fully advanced as a property.’

