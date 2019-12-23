Accounts manager, 27, was charged more than £500 for Uber trip home after driver went wrong way

By Sebastian Murphy-bates For Mailonline

Revealed: 11:35 EST, 23 December 2019 | Up to date: 11:38 EST, 23 December 2019

Ashleigh Cooper (pictured) was horrified with the massive invoice

A girl getting a 40 mile journey house on Uber following a Christmas occasion was taken 84 miles and charged practically £530.

Ashleigh Cooper had been out in London celebrating her work’s Christmas occasion when she ordered an Uber to take her again.

The accounts supervisor was quoted round £200 for the journey from St James’s Park, in central London, to Gillingham, Kent, which ought to have been 40 miles lengthy.

However her driver ended up taking her on a 89 mile route, arriving by way of the M25. At one level she fell asleep and awakened alone within the automobile at a petroleum station whereas the driving force refuelled.

When she finally arrived house she acquired a whopping £529.77 confirmed the route heading west earlier than nearly working spherical your complete southern half of the M25.

Horrified, she bought in contact with Uber’s buyer companies to request a refund for the journey on Friday, December 13.

Pictured: The route that the Uber driver took Ashleigh Cooper on whereas taking her house to Gillingham in Kent

The 27-year-old stated: ‘I knew it might be previous an hour, it was actually darkish and I do not drive in London, I do not know the realm so it was solely by size of time.

‘I would not have accepted that journey if it got here up on the quote. The very first thing I did the subsequent morning was take it up with Uber and I lastly bought name again 4 days later.’

Whereas Uber admitted their driver took her on the improper size journey, they stated they have been unable to supply a refund for the journey and as an alternative supplied her £275 in Uber credit score. In addition they stated she would want to take it up with Transport for London (TfL).

Ashleigh added: ‘After all of the unhealthy customer support, I need compensation. Their ‘compensation’ supply of Uber credit score to make use of for future rides is insulting.

‘I do not perceive; I paid by card, I’ve by no means had Uber credit score, I wished to receives a commission again the best way I paid.’

She has additionally criticised the cab-hailing app for not taking care of females travelling solo on their service.

The Uber driver took the accounts supervisor the improper method across the M25, even stopping to replenish on petrol

She added, ‘Me and my associates have taken Ubers from London house earlier than and it was over £100.

‘I do not use Uber that usually, I’d have gotten the practice usually. I do not wish to use them once more.’

Ashleigh has been making an attempt to get a response from TfL since she was instructed to take her question up with them.

The Uber app data each journey and sends riders a receipt with a map of the route taken.

The app additionally features a characteristic which permits customers to file suggestions on the route taken as soon as the journey has been accomplished.

Final month, Uber was stripped of its licence to function in London, an settlement which allowed it to function in Medway, Gravesend, Dartford and Canterbury.

The agency launched an enchantment and as such, its customers are nonetheless in a position to make use of the app to hail automobiles throughout the enchantment interval. An Uber spokeswoman stated: ‘We’re all the time joyful to assessment a visit if there are considerations concerning the route taken, and supply a fare adjustment the place applicable.’ TfL has been approached for remark.