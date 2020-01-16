January 16, 2020 | three:11pm

Accused Hanukkah stabber Grafton Thomas was ordered to bear psychiatric examination Thursday as he pleaded not responsible to state prices within the heinous assault.

Thomas was additionally ordered held on $10 million bail through the transient arraignment at Rockland County Court docket, the place prosecutors argued he was mentally match to face trial for the “deliberate and intentional” crime.

“For the record, judge, we don’t believe the defendant is incapacitated,” First Assistant DA Dominic Crispino stated in courtroom of Thomas, who’s accused of barging right into a rabbi’s dwelling on Dec. 28 and injuring six Orthodox Jewish males with a machete, the oldest of which stays clinging to life from a machete blow to his head.

“It was very deliberate and intentional.”

In state courtroom, Thomas is charged with six counts of tried homicide and three of felony assault, in addition to tried assault and housebreaking prices. He’s additionally been hit with federal hate crimes prices that would web him the dying penalty if any of his victims die.

Thomas’ not responsible plea was entered in state courtroom on his behalf by protection lawyer Michael Sussman, who has argued his shopper is just not anti-Semitic however as an alternative suffers from psychological well being points together with paranoid schizophrenia and bi-polar dysfunction.

“We do enter a plea of not guilty to all charges,” Sussman stated as Thomas stood at his facet in orange scrubs.

Thomas’ mom and one other relative attended the listening to.

Additionally Thursday, the prosecutor requested the choose that Sussman be ordered off the case.

That dispute facilities on a cache of papers and pc gear that Sussman discovered inside two of Thomas’ upstate addresses — his mom’s dwelling in upstate Greenwood Lake and a cabin in Wurtsboro.

Sussman maintains that he secured the proof and shared it with prosecutors solely after investigators failed to gather it themselves.

However that proof assortment makes Sussman a possible trial witness, and so he ought to step down, prosecutors argued.

“He is now a civilian witness in this case,” Crispino stated.

Sussman answered: “I am not resigning from the case your honor.”

The choose stated he’s not ready to make a ruling on the dispute, however Crispino stated he’ll file a proper movement demanding Sussman be faraway from the case.