Accused nose-biter’s alleged history of domestic violence

Allyson Danylko’s former boyfriend has a historical past of home violence and, most just lately, he allegedly chomped off her nostril in a rage throughout New 12 months’s celebrations.

The New 12 months’s incident was the second occasion of alleged violence previously seven months between Nick Grewal and Danylko.

Precisely seven weeks earlier, Grewal was conditionally discharged for allegedly choking her with each palms final summer time in one other booze-fuelled episode at his Oakville residence.

Within the early morning hours of Aug. 24, 2019, Danylko and Grewal had been drunk at his residence at 409 Fairgate Means, the court docket listening to was advised on Nov. 12, 2019.

Court docket information point out she bit his hand after he coated her mouth till she broke free and scrambled to a neighbour’s home.



Allyson Danylko says she had her nostril bitten off throughout an argument along with her boyfriend. (GoFundMe)

Grewal, 30, additionally has a previous absolute discharge for a peace bond on a home assault allegation in August 2017 involving one other girl in Peel area.

Danylko just lately advised the Solar’s Kevin Connor she and her boyfriend had been ringing within the New 12 months at EFS Social Membership at King and Bathurst Sts. when issues began going south.

“We were arguing the whole night and he kept leaving the booth and acting weird … he gets very jealous of me,” Danylko alleged, including they ultimately went again to his Oakville townhouse the place the difficulty escalated.

Danylko claims Grewal was livid she was happening a visit to Costa Rica with out him and bit off her nostril.

She later advised police, “I can’t believe he stabbed himself to put this on me.”

No stabbing harm was discovered on him.

Grewal alleged to police he and his lover had been engaged in a verbal argument when she pulled out a knife and attacked him.

Grewal, who ended up with a one-inch laceration on his left hand close to his thumb and a small scratch on his nostril, has claimed he acted in self-defence.

Halton Regional Police verify officers responded Jan. 1 at 6:22 a.m. to Danylko’s boyfriend’s residence, the place they positioned a girl along with her nostril bitten off.

Danylko has reconstructive cosmetic surgery scheduled for March, which can probably embody utilizing a part of her ear to rebuild her nostril.

Grewal is scheduled to seem in Milton court docket Jan. 28 to face aggravated assault, forcible confinement and failing to adjust to probation costs.

Not one of the allegations have been proved in court docket.

— With recordsdata by Kevin Connor

