December 22, 2019 | 11:25am

An accused pedophile killed a 9-year-old woman by giving her chloroform whereas attempting to sexually assault her in a disturbing makeshift tent, based on an affidavit in Colorado.

Jeff Beagley, 34, had known as 911 after discovering the unidentified woman lifeless on Nov. 9, his screams waking up the woman’s mom who was elsewhere within the Grand Junction home, based on The Each day Sentinel, citing an arrest affidavit.

The woman died on the scene — with the reason for demise later proven to be a deadly oral dose of chloroform, which is commonly used as a knock-out drug to facilitate sexual assault, police say.

Officers later discovered a bottle of chloroform with a rag in a disturbing makeshift tent inside a shed that had computer systems and cameras — and a heated space with blankets and pillows, based on the affidavit.

There have been intercourse toys, masks and lubricants within the tent together with drops of blood, First Coast Information additionally stated of particulars from the affidavit.

Officers additionally discovered a thumb drive with “a lot of child porn” on it, the doc says, saying there have been 1,120 footage and 73 movies, together with some seemingly taken from a hidden digital camera.

A number of the pictures and movies have been of the 9-year-old sufferer, the report says, with no particulars given of their actual nature.

Different photos allegedly depicted grownup males having intercourse with feminine youngsters with Beagley’s face inserted to exchange the abuser’s, based on the paperwork.

In interviews, Beagley admitted to purchasing the chloroform, however he insisted it was for making Hemp. He denied figuring out what was on the computer systems and thumb drive and denied any sexual exercise within the shed, the affidavit stated.

Beagley was charged earlier this month with first-degree homicide, reckless manslaughter and youngster abuse leading to demise, police stated in a launch.

Different fees included tried intercourse assault on a baby by one able of belief, sexual exploitation of kids and invasion of privateness for sexual gratification.

Beagley is being held with out bond within the Mesa County Detention Facility. A courtroom listening to is ready for Dec. 31.