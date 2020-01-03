ACE Family’s Austin McBroom & Catherine Paiz Are Expecting Their Third Child!

YouTube‘s most loathed household is about to get even larger!

The ACE Household matriarch Catherine Paiz shocked her tens of millions of followers on Friday by saying that she and fiancé Austin McBroom expect a 3rd baby.

The momma-of-two made the being pregnant reveal with a photograph of her rising child stomach, which she captioned:

“I wanted to keep you to myself for as long as I could and now after all these months of privately enjoying some time with our family, I am filled with so much joy to share you with the world.”

Noting that the couple had been anticipating their first son, she added:

“You were the missing puzzle piece, I can’t wait to meet you son.”

Congrats!

Austin was simply as excited concerning the information. He commented on Cat’s announcement:

“I am the happiest father in the world with two beautiful princesses and soon to be handsome son.”

The 27-year-old went on to share a message to his soon-to-be born son in an IG reveal of his personal, including:

“Dear son, you have an amazing strong beautiful mother, a father who will protect you forever and two beautiful princesses waiting for you.”

Appears like a home stuffed with royalty!

Naturally, hundreds of followers commented on the posts to congratulate the household on the being pregnant. Mates of the ACE Household additionally despatched some love — together with Kylie Jenner, who commented:

“Ahh congrats friend. You were made for this.”

The good information comes after a controversial 12 months for the well-known household. Again in October, the couple confronted backlash when YouTube make-up artist Cole Carrigan accused Austin of profiting from one in all his shut pals.

Whereas the younger lady claimed to have been coerced to signal a nondisclosure settlement, Cole shared a number of texts and pictures taken from the aftermath of her alleged rape. The previous school basketball participant denied the accusations on the time, claiming in a press release he was the “victim of extortion defamation and slander,” including:

“I knew this was a cold world but never did I foresee something this disturbing upon me. Thank you to all of my Ace Family members for all of your concerns and thank you to those who know my character and my heart. I don’t wish this upon anyone and I can only hope that those responsible for this learn from their mistakes and become better people. My family and I dealing with this matter privately and taking legal action. Bullying, extortion, slander, and defamation of charterer[sp] is something I will not stand for and I can promise that justice will be served.”

The rape allegations had been apparently humorous to Catherine, who wrote on Twitter that she “literally died of laughter” after listening to about them.

Earlier within the 12 months, the couple additionally got here below hearth for Austin’s jet ski antics in his infinity pool, which reportedly triggered literal mudslides of their neighborhood. The couple was very unbothered by the criticism; when a fan requested the matriarch to elaborate concerning the drama, she replied:

“Oh nothing ppl just hate to see happy people minding their own business living their life and staying in their own lane. So I’m just smiling @ them.”

We’re positive the household could have much more to smile about within the coming 12 months.

