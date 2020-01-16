ACLU of Colorado leader announces plans to leave organization in March

The ACLU of Colorado’s govt director will step down in March after greater than seven years on the helm, the civil rights group introduced Thursday.

Offered by ACLU of Colorado Nathan Woodliff-Stanley

The board of administrators will appoint an interim director because it launches a nationwide seek for Nathan Woodliff-Stanley’s alternative, the group mentioned in a information launch.

“We deeply appreciate Nathan’s dedicated and impactful service to the ACLU of Colorado and to the people of our state,” Cathy Sparkman, board chairwoman, mentioned in an announcement. “Under his leadership, the organization has grown in every measurable way, and the legacy he leaves is a strong institution ready to take the next step into a future in which its fight for the civil rights and dignity of each person will be more important than ever.”

Throughout Woodliff-Stanley’s tenure, the ACLU department’s employees doubled to 25 workers, its funds tripled to almost $four million and membership quadrupled to greater than 30,000, the group mentioned.

An ordained Unitarian Universalist minister, Woodliff-Stanley turned govt director in October 2012 following eight years in social justice ministry at Jefferson Unitarian Church in Golden. He beforehand spent a decade because the founding father of a statewide affiliation in Mississippi offering administration help for charitable organizations.

In an announcement, Woodliff-Stanley mentioned he was able to return to ministry and reconciliation work.

“With the new and uncertain environment at the federal level, the work of the ACLU has never been more needed or more critical,” Woodliff-Stanley mentioned in an announcement. “As the ACLU of Colorado has grown in response, it has become a different organization than the one I joined nearly eight years ago. ”