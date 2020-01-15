ACLU says Orange County, cities violated sanctuary law when 2 men were detained by ICE

Kelvin Hernandez Román was driving a pal’s automotive in Tustin in July when police stopped him as a result of the tinted home windows on the car have been too darkish.

Although he was arrested on suspicion of auto theft and possession of cast paperwork, he was by no means charged with these crimes. Nonetheless, he discovered himself in immigrant detention days later.

That very same month, Jose Maldonado was arrested in Huntington Park on suspicion of public intoxication. He was picked up by immigration officers whereas leaving the police station after spending an evening in jail.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Southern California filed complaints this week towards Orange County and the cities of Tustin and Huntington Park. The ACLU alleges that the county and cities violated the California Values Act when native legislation enforcement turned the boys over to the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement company.

The California Values Act, the so-called sanctuary state legislation, was signed by Gov. Jerry Brown in 2017 and restricts native legislation enforcement’s cooperation with ICE.

“When police and sheriffs detain local residents for ICE, it has devastating effects for their families and their communities. It is also illegal,” Jessica Karp Bansal, senior employees lawyer with the ACLU of Southern California, mentioned in a press release. “We are closely monitoring compliance with the California Values Act to make sure that local law enforcement agencies are held accountable for harmful violations.”

When Hernandez Román, 32, was stopped in Tustin on July 13, two law enforcement officials ordered him to step out of the automotive and commenced questioning him about his immigration standing, together with asking what nation he was from, the ACLU alleges in its declare.

Hernandez Román informed them he didn’t have authorized standing and requested why the officer wished to know. The officer responded that they have been routine questions, the declare states.

Lt. Andrew Birozy, a spokesman for the Tustin Police Division, mentioned it isn’t a coverage or follow to ask the immigration standing of any members of the group. Birozy declined to remark in regards to the specifics of the case, saying it entails an energetic investigation.

A day after he was taken into custody, Hernandez Román was transferred to the Theo Lacy jail facility, the place Orange County sheriff’s deputies informed him that “ICE was coming for him,” the declare states. About an hour later, non-public safety guards positioned him in handcuffs and transported him to an ICE processing heart in Los Angeles. From there, he was taken to the Adelanto Detention Middle, the place he stays in custody.

Orange County sheriff’s spokeswoman Carrie Braun mentioned the division complies with state legislation and is wanting into the circumstances of the case.

“OCSD strongly agrees with those who argue that local law enforcement should not be enforcing immigration law. We have never, do not, and will not arrest individuals on the street for violation of immigration law,” she mentioned. “It’s not our cost and doing so might hinder the relationships we’ve labored laborious to develop with the immigrant communities we serve.

“Cooperating with ICE in a custody setting makes attainable the elimination of criminals who pose a menace to all members of the group. Now we have an obligation to guard all members of the communities we serve, and that features stopping those that have dedicated crimes from returning to the neighborhoods they prey upon,” Braun mentioned.

Final yr, the Orange County Sheriff’s Division introduced it will finish its greater than decadelong settlement with federal immigration officers to deal with some detainees within the county jail system to liberate house for higher remedy of mentally unwell inmates. Till final yr, Orange County was amongst a couple of massive counties that continued to work with ICE in a state that has turn into more and more accommodating of immigrants, together with these within the nation with out authorized standing.

The ACLU alleges that Maldonado was detained longer than regular — roughly seven hours — after he was arrested by the Huntington Park Police Division on July 15 on suspicion of being intoxicated in public. In keeping with the declare, this was performed on the behest of ICE to provide brokers sufficient time to select him up as he was being launched from custody. Maldonado is dealing with allegations of immigration violation and is out on bail.

The ACLU has accused the Huntington Park Police Division of usually working with ICE to switch people to federal custody, even after the California Values Act went into impact. The group contends that 29 individuals have been transferred by the police division to ICE custody between January 2018 and August 2019.

Huntington Park officers declined to touch upon the small print of the case and mentioned in a press release that town is absolutely cooperating with the ACLU.

“The department is assessing ACLU’s claim that there were additional instances and into its internal controls to ensure complete adherence to the California Values Act,” Police Chief Cosme Lozano mentioned within the assertion.

The ACLU mentioned the companies prompted each males emotional misery and is in search of $100,000 in damages for every, in addition to U visa certification — given to crime victims who’re immigrants — based mostly on allegations that the boys have been falsely imprisoned.