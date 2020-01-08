Acrobat flips partner through the air using his FEET at dizzying speed in head-spinning double act

By Raven Saunt For Mailonline

An acrobat was filmed flipping his accomplice via the air at dizzying speeds utilizing solely his toes as a part of their world-record-breaking double act.

Tamrat Yemane, 28, and Tomas Teka Alemu, 18, started their acrobatic careers in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

The duo, who began once they have been simply eight and 5 years previous respectively, now journey the world to showcase their gravity-defying routines.

In a video, which flaunts their breath-taking performances, the pair can first be seen in a fitness center corridor carrying shorts and t-shirts.

Tamrat lays flat on his again on a specifically designed piece of equipment that enables his hips to be elevated on the crucial angle.

He constantly flips and spins Tomas, who’s smaller in stature, utilizing the ability of his legs alone in completely choreographed routines.

The pair join palms on occasion to get well stability because the mesmirsing show quickens.

The clip then cuts to a variety of their different productions together with each gown rehearsals and stay performances which were carried out in entrance of audiences.

Tomas and Tamart efficiently beat the world document for consecutive again flips in 2013.

The troupe has gone on to tour on the New Victory Theatre in New York in addition to on the Peacock Theatre in London. Pictured: Tamrat holds Tomas up with only one foot throughout one routine

They got down to obtain 25 rotations earlier than coming to a cease after 31.

The double-act initially gained acclaim as members of the Mom Africa troupe throughout their Circus of the Senses show.

Their troupe has since gone on to tour on the New Victory Theatre in New York in addition to on the Peacock Theatre in London.