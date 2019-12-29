Acrobat star, 30, fights for life after plunging 20ft from a rope in a horrific circus fall

By Will Stewart for MailOnline

29 December 2019

A 30-year-old acrobat star has been left preventing for her life after plunging 20ft from a rope in a circus fall, whereas one other is dealing with severe accidents after performing with out tools on the identical day in Russia.

Yelena Prikhodskaya suffered a horrific cranial fracture when she plunged from a top of 20ft in a Vladivostok circus.

Stunning footage reveals the acrobat slowly shedding her grip and making an attempt to achieve for the strip of fabric earlier than being launched in direction of the bottom.

An eyewitness stated: ‘The autumn was very powerful. The viewers gasped.’

The acrobat’s assistant who had been holding the rope within the ring rushed to the stricken efficiency who was immobile on the bottom.

She misplaced consciousness and was rushed to hospital the place she is in intensive care, stated experiences.

The stunning vertical rope fall was seen by youngsters and their mother and father within the pre-New 12 months efficiency on the Vladivostok State Circus.

The circus claimed there was ‘no defect’ within the tools and prompt her fall was resulting from ‘human issue’.

The blame got here as she fought for her life.

In the meantime ropewalker Sergey Makarov wearing a Captain Jack Sparrow costume misplaced his steadiness and fell, in a second accident within the metropolis of Tolyatti

‘The administration of Vladivostok State Circus is already working with police to seek out out the explanations for the accident and is intently monitoring Yelena’s situation,’ stated a press release.

In the meantime ropewalker Sergey Makarov wearing a Captain Jack Sparrow costume misplaced his steadiness and fell, in a second accident within the metropolis of Tolyatti.

The Pirates of the Caribbean lookalike had additionally been performing with out security tools.

Footage reveals the acrobat rolling throughout lengthy band of fabric as he loses steadiness and plummets to the circus ground in entrance of screaming households

After the autumn, Mr Makarov (pictured) despatched a message to followers from hospital saying: ‘I’m alive’

Footage reveals the acrobat rolling throughout lengthy band of fabric as he loses steadiness and plummets to the circus ground in entrance of screaming households.

He initially appeared not severely damage however later experiences prompt he had vital accidents from the autumn.

An eyewitness stated: ‘He was with none security tools. It appeared very scary.’

After the autumn, Mr Makarov despatched a message to followers from hospital saying: ‘I’m alive.’