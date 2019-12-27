Act Against Those Who Destroy Rail Property: Minister To Mamata Banerjee

Piyush Goyal appealed to Mamata Banerjee to take motion towards those that broken railway property (File)

Panaji:

Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday appealed to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to take motion towards those that broken railway property through the protests towards the Citizenship (Modification) Act or CAA.

He was talking at Margao in Goa, addressing a press convention in assist of the controversial laws.

“It is unfortunate that public property was targeted (during anti-CAA protests). It also shows the mindset of the people who are instigating the violence,” the minister mentioned.

“We have filed necessary complaints in police stations, (these incidents) largely happened in West Bengal. I hope the West Bengal government will take action,” he mentioned.

“I appeal chief minister Mamata Banerjee to take stern action against the culprits,” the BJP chief mentioned.

“Railways do not have the power to take these cases to logical end. Local police have to take necessary action. Railway Protection Force is following it up with local police to identify miscreants. They also have CCTV footage and I hope action is taken,” he added.

The anger towards the CAA (which provides citizenship to non-Muslim migrants who’ve arrived from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan fleeing spiritual persecution) was “misguided” and instigated by some for political motives, Mr Goyal mentioned.

“Now folks have seen by means of their designs and realizing that the anger is baseless and there’s no purpose to fret.

“Giving citizenship to the individuals who have been persecuted in neighbouring nations isn’t about political achieve or loss, it’s a humanitarian gesture,” he mentioned.