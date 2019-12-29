“Act With Sensitivity”: Om Birla On Infant Deaths In Rajasthan Hospital

Om Birla represents the Kota parliamentary constituency in Rajasthan (File Photograph)

jaipur:

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Sunday expressed concern over the loss of life of infants at a authorities hospital in Rajasthan’s Kota district and urged the state authorities to behave with sensitivity.

Mr Birla, representing the Kota parliamentary constituency, visited JK Lone Maternal and Baby Hospital to take inventory of the state of affairs the place 77 infants have reportedly died within the final 24 days. He additionally directed the officers to make satisfactory association to make sure such incidents don’t happen in future.

“The untimely death of 77 infants in 24 days in the largest hospital in Kota-Bundi parliamentary constituency is a matter of serious concern. The state government should act with sensitivity so that such incidents do not occur in future,” Mr Birla tweeted in Hindi.

“The untimely death of any infant due to lack of medical equipment and resources is worrying. According to the advice of doctors, the availability of necessary life-saving equipment and resources will be ensured in the next 15 days by public support,” he stated in one other tweet.

Throughout the go to to the hospital, Mr Birla termed the loss of life of the infants as tragic and painful whereas instructing officers to make satisfactory medical preparations.

On Saturday, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot held a high-level assessment assembly on the infants’ deaths on the hospital in Kota.

The chief minister instructed well being division officers to take correct care of infants in all hospitals within the state and do intensive monitoring.

Additionally, he gave instructions to arrange a high-level committee of knowledgeable medical doctors and topic consultants within the case of deaths to submit a report on the earliest.