“Action Taken To Stop A War, Not To Start A War”: Donald Trump

West Palm Seashore, United States:

President Donald Trump on Friday stated prime Iranian common Qasem Soleimani was “terminated” when he was on the verge of attacking US diplomats however he insisted that Washington shouldn’t be in search of to topple Iran’s authorities.

“Soleimani was plotting imminent and sinister attacks on American diplomats and military personnel, but we caught him in the act and terminated him,” Trump stated in a press release earlier than tv cameras in Florida.

Whereas referring to the Iranian army mastermind, killed in a US air assault earlier Friday in Baghdad, as “sick,” Trump tried to decrease tensions by insisting that he doesn’t need struggle with Iran.

“We took action last night to stop a war. We did not take action to start a war,” he stated, including: “We do not seek regime change.”