Activist Parents Jailed For Citizenship Protest in UP, Baby Ayra At Home

A 14-month-old in Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi has been with out her activist mother and father for per week after they had been arrested and jailed final Thursday by Uttar Pradesh Police for attending a protest in opposition to the citizenship legislation. There was controversy over arrests in Varanasi final week over the protests in opposition to the citizenship legislation.

Among the many 70-odd folks arrested for protesting regardless of a ban on massive gatherings are well-known activists Ekta and Ravi Shekhar. They run an NGO known as Local weather Agenda that focuses on air air pollution.

Varanasi is amongst India ‘s most polluted cities.

The couple was picked up by the police throughout a protest organised by Left teams within the metropolis on December 19. Ayra, their 14-month-old daughter, is now being taken care of by her kin at their dwelling.

Family members and well-wishers of Ekta and Ravi Shekhar say the precedence for them is to get bail for the couple and to battle the case legally in court docket.

“My son has not committed a crime. Why has the police arrested him? He was protesting peacefully. Can you imagine how their child is living without her mother. Is this the way to control crime?” Sheila Tiwari, Ravi Shekhar’s mom, mentioned.

“She is just not consuming. By some means we handle to feed her a couple of spoons of meals . She says, ‘Amma aao, Papa aao (Mom come, Father come)’ on a regular basis. We maintain telling her they’ll come. We do not know what to do,” the child’s grandmother added.

The police in Varanasi say they’re justified in making the arrests for the reason that illegal meeting of individuals led to rigidity on the town.

An eight-year-old boy died in a stampede allegedly triggered by police baton-charging on protesters in a distinct a part of the town.

Over 60 folks, together with no less than a dozen college students of the celebrated Banaras Hindu College, civil society members and most of the people have been jailed over the protests. The police say severe costs like rioting are being introduced in opposition to them.

Fifteen folks have died throughout Uttar Pradesh, a lot of them from bullet accidents, in violence throughout the protests in opposition to the Citizenship (Modification) Act or the CAA.

The Citizenship (Modification) Act for the primary time makes faith the check of citizenship in India. The federal government says it’ll assist minorities from three Muslim-dominated nations to get citizenship in the event that they fled to India due to non secular persecution. Critics say it’s designed to discriminate in opposition to Muslims and violates the secular ideas of the structure.