January 2, 2020 | eight:30am

A white NYPD cop who has been sentenced to 15 days in jail for breaking right into a black lady’s residence in Nashville and hurling racial slurs at her ought to be fired, mentioned activists who gathered in Decrease Manhattan on New 12 months’s Day, in line with a report.

Conese Halliburton Fb

Officer Michael Reynolds, 26, pleaded no contest in September to a number of counts of assault with worry of bodily damage and aggravated legal trespass.

A decide sentenced him final month to 15 days within the slammer and positioned him on unsupervised probation for almost three years, NBC Information reported, including that he has positioned on modified-duty standing topic to an investigation.

The cop was in Tennessee with two fellow officers, who haven’t been recognized, in July 2018 for a bachelor social gathering.

He pressured his approach into the house the place Conese Halliburton lived along with her kids, in line with court docket paperwork cited by the community.

Reynolds was heard on surveillance footage threatening the girl, saying he’d “break every f—— bone in your f—— neck” and utilizing racial slurs, authorities mentioned.

On the sentencing, he claimed he didn’t bear in mind what he had mentioned and that he had no intention of getting as drunk as he did that night time.

“I’m truly sorry for everything that has happened to you and your family within the last year and a half and for everything to come in the future,” he mentioned, in line with the court docket information.

“It was honestly an accident. I had no intention of getting that intoxicated that night. If I could take it back, I definitely would have never came to that bachelor party,” he added.

Daniel Horwitz, Halliburton’s lawyer, instructed NBC Information in an electronic mail: “Michael Reynolds is a violent and dangerous racist who has no business carrying either a badge or a gun.”

He added; “Ms. Halliburton wants the NYPD to fire him immediately so that he can’t hurt anyone else, and we are all frankly dumbfounded that that has not happened already.”

He added that his shopper was inspired that “the process to terminate Officer Reynolds is now finally underway, and we look forward to the conclusion of that process and any investigation that New York City’s Civilian Complaint Review Board undertakes regarding this matter.”

The NYPD declined to supply an announcement on the document to NBC Information.

The officer’s lawyer didn’t instantly reply to a request for remark by the community.