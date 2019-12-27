Actor Kushal Punjabi dies at the age of 37, Karanvir Bohra says ‘your demise has…

House / TV / Actor Kushal Punjabi dies on the age of 37, Karanvir Bohra says ‘your demise has shocked me’

Up to date: Dec 27, 2019 09:41 IST

TV actor Kushaal Punjabi, who was not too long ago seen in Ishq Mein Marjaawaan, died on the younger age of 37 ; the reason for dying is but unknown. TV actor Karanvir Bohra shared the unhappy information on Twitter and expressed his shock over the sudden loss.

Karanvir tweeted, “Ur demise has shocked the hell out of me.I’m still in denial @PunjabiKushal I know you are in a happier place,but this is unfathomable. You really inspired me with the way you saw life, but what was I to know. I will always remember u as a #dancingdaddy #fit & a #lifeenthusiast”

Kushal got here to limelight after successful the truth present Zor Ka Jhatka. He additionally appeared in a lot of tv sequence – Aasman se Aage. He has additionally been a participant on actuality exhibits, together with Concern Issue, Mr. & Miss TV, Paisa Bhari Padega, Nautica Navigators Problem, Ek Se Badhkar Ek, Zor Ka Jhatka and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa

He had additionally labored in films together with Farhan Akhtar’s Lakshya, Karan Johar’s – Kaal, Utv’s Dhan Dhana Dhan Objective.

