Actor Manoj Bajpayee all praises for ‘The Family Man 2’ co-star Samantha Akkineni

There are a number of the explanation why netizens are ready for The Household Man 2 to be out on OTT. However one of many topmost causes is actress Samantha Akkineni, who’s making her digital debut with the identical present. The actress, lately, shared a sneak peek of her position from season 2 of the present and we can’t wait to get a correct glimpse. She shared which is a silhouette from the seashore, with a tremendous background.

She wrote, “Every day on the sets of season 2 of The Family Man has been unforgettable.. To be given the opportunity and the trust to play a role so completely different from anything I have ever done before … Thankyou @rajanddk you know I love ya .. It feels like just yesterday when I locked myself in a dark room and promised to discover ‘her’ world as genuinely as I could .. And today on the last day of the shoot I can proudly say.. I definitely didn’t eff it up .. #thefamilyman.” (sic)

With this submit, the actress formally declared that she has wrapped her half for the present and is awaiting the discharge. The official deal with of Amazon Prime Video has shared a video, by releasing a sneak peek of all of the Indian net sequence which might be releasing this 12 months and we can’t look forward to it.

On this video, not for greater than a second, we get to see Samantha, making a hair bun and her again in seen dealing with the digicam. This raised all our expectations on the present. Additionally, it’s identified that Sam is taking part in a detrimental position within the sequence and most definitely, it’s going to be the position of a terrorist.

Her co-star Manoj Bajpayee replied to Samantha’s submit and wrote, “You are fantastic @samantharuthprabhuofficial and so amazing to known you and work with you!!.” (sic) Makers of the present Raj and DK wrote, “You effing slayed it. It was sheer pleasure seeing you transform into ‘her’.” (sic)